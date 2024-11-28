Police: 17-year-old boy charged in fatal shooting turns himself in

COLUMBUS — A 17-year-old boy who is charged in a fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman in south Columbus last week has surrendered himself to police, originally reported by 10-WBNS.

A Columbus public safety dispatcher said a 911 call was made on the evening of Nov. 18 regarding someone being injured, but a location wasn’t provided.

A short time later, a shooting victim, identified by police as Taarah Griffin-Carmichael, arrived at Nationwide Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 9:18 p.m. The Columbus Division of Police says she was taken to the hospital by “associates.”

After arriving at the hospital, officers determined that the shooting took place in the 200 block of Highview Landing, located just east of South High Street.

The 17-year-old suspect was charged with murder in the shooting, but the circumstances of what led to the incident were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

