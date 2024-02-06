Poison control issues warning over toy that ‘looks like candy’ but can cause serious harm

Poison control is warning parents about small toys that appear harmless but can seriously hurt their kids.

The popular craft toys, which could be mistaken for candy are small polymer balls that absorb water and expand.

The Central Ohio Poison Control Center confirmed the number of calls regarding children ingesting water beads has increased.

