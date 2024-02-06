2 deaths, dozens of illnesses in countrywide dairy product recall

NATIONAL — 2 people have died and 23 have been hospitalized in a countrywide recall of various dairy products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

61 cheese and dairy products made by Rizo-López Foods have been recalled due to a Listeria outbreak.

On Monday, Feb. 5, Rizo-López Foods recalled the products. For a full list of the recalled products and the brands they were sold under, click here.

According to the CDC, the outbreak has been reported in eleven states, including:

Washington

Oregon

California

Nevada

Arizona

Colorado

Texas

Tennesse

North Carolina

Georgia

Florida

Illnesses in connection to this outbreak have been reported from June 15 2014 to Dec. 10, 2023.

According to the CDC, the outbreak has been investigated twice before, once in 2017 and again in 2021.

During these investigations, the CDC did not have enough data to identify where the outbreak started.

According to the CDC, interviews with affected people and recent Listeria findings in cheese and a production facility show that queso fresco and cotija made by Rizo-López Foods make people sick.

If you have any cheese or dairy products from Rizo-López Foods, do not eat them, throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Clean all surfaces, containers, and refrigerators that may have touched the recalled product.

According to the CDC, listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Listeria is especially harmful to people aged 65 or older, those who are pregnant or have a weakened immune system.

Symptoms usually start within two weeks of eating the contaminated food but could start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after, according to the CDC.

Mild symptoms of listeriosis include:

Fever

Muscle Aches

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Severe symptoms of listeriosis include:

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

For more information on the dangers of Listeria, click here.

The CDC is actively investigating this outbreak.

For more information on this recall and outbreak, visit the CDC’s website.

