All lanes closed following rollover crash involving semi on SB I-75 near I-675

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — All lanes are closed after a semi rolled over on Southbound Interstate 75 near I-675 Tuesday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched just before 6:30 a.m. to SB I-75 near I-675 on initial reports of a rollover crash.

ODOT cameras show a semi on its side on Southbound 75 right before the I-675 ramp.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that medics are on the scene and lanes are closed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also said a semi is overturned in the median.

ODOT cameras are showing the overhead exit sign on SB I-75 near I-675 was damaged.

Traffic is backed up on SB I-75 well passed Dixie Drive in West Carrollton.

