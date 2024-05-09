‘Constant battle;’ People frustrated with illegal dumping in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — People living in a Dayton neighborhood said the most recent illegal dump has them worried for their safety.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson will have what neighbors told her LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

>> 5 tornadoes in Warren County rated; Third Butler County tornado confirmed from Tuesday

Neighbors said last week brown boxes filled with bottles of hand sanitizer were dumped and left in the Santa Clara neighborhood off North Main Street. It’s a problem neighbors say is common there.

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group