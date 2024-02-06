Four train cars derail in Northern Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. — CSX crews responded to a train derailment in Covington Tuesday morning.

Four train cars derailed near the crossing on Lincoln Avenue between 35th and 36th Streets at around 1:45 a.m., WCPO reported.

According to officials, the train cars were empty and there is no concern about hazardous materials.

CSX officials said no injuries were reported and there is no danger to the public, according to WCPO.

“CSX appreciates the quick response of the local authorities,” reads a statement from CSX obtained by WCPO.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

