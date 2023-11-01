Plans to turn former Radisson Hotel site to Hard Rock Hotel ‘stalled for now’

DAYTON — Business leaders are seeing the first steps of the Dayton Convention Center’s $40 million renovation, but there’s still a large hotel concern that must be settled by the time construction is over.

The former site of the Radisson Hotel has been vacant since October 2022. In November 2022, the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority announced the site would be transformed into a Hard Rock Hotel to “offer a rock star experience.”

Little movement has happened since then and now we’ve gotten our first confirmation that a Hard Rock might not be coming to Dayton.

Pamela Plageman, Executive Director of the Montgomery County Convention Facilities, told News Center 7 Wednesday that the project “is stalled for now.”





