Ohio man nearly drowns in freak lawn mowing accident; in critical condition

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio man was flown to the hospital after the lawnmower he was riding flipped into a pond, trapping him underneath.

Police, firefighters a medics responded around 12:15 p.m. to the Villages of Wildwood in Fairfield, WLWT reported.

Fairfield Fire Chief Thomas Lakamp said the man was mowing around a body of water in the apartment complex when the mower rolled over and went into the pond with the man, WXIX reported. Coworkers tried to get the man free but were unable to, the station reported.

A firefighter was able to free the man and he was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to WXIX.

He is in critical condition, police say.

