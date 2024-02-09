UPDATE: At least 2 dead after plane that traveled from Ohio crashes on Florida highway

NAPLES, Fla. — At least two people are dead after a jet leaving Ohio crashed on a Florida interstate Friday, according to our CBS affiliate WINK.

The FAA confirmed that five people were on board the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet when it crashed on I-75 near Naples, Florida at around 3:15 p.m.

FAA Statement on Bombardier Challenger 600 jet crash on Highway I-75 near Naples, Florida.



Find recent FAA accident/incident statements at https://t.co/eBqkhheEpC. pic.twitter.com/0f1tMNZprk — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) February 9, 2024

Tracking the jet’s tail number, N823KD, the flight appeared to have been headed to the Naples Airport from Ohio State, according to FlightAware and WINK.

According to WINK, Florida Highway Patrol said the jet collided with a vehicle while making an emergency landing.

The jet was then scheduled to fly into Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Photos from the scene show a fiery crash with dark plumes of smoke in the air.

Air Traffic Control chatter indicates the jet’s two engines failed before the crash, WINK reported.

The FAA said I-75 will be closed for at least 24 hours.

A spokesperson from Ohio State said the plane is not affiliated with the university.

