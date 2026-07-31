Piqua changes upcoming Movie in the Park film due to licensing rights

PIQUA — The City of Piqua’s Parks and Recreation Department is changing the film being shown at its upcoming Movie in the Park event.

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The event at Lock 9 Park on Aug. 9 will no longer feature “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.”

Instead, the city will be showing the live-action “Lilo & Stitch” movie.

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The city cited motion picture licensing rights preventing “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” from being available for public screening as the reason for the change.

The event is still scheduled to begin with activities at 6 p.m. The movie will start at 7 p.m.

The city added that the Parks and Recreation Department will explore the possibility of adding another Movie in the Park event for “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” if the licensing rights become available.

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