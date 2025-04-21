Pickleball center to open in former Centerville Big Lots

CENTERVILLE — A shuttered Big Lots is getting a new life as a pickleball center.

PickleRage will open in Normandy Shopping Center, according to a media release.

The over 32,000 square foot facility will include nine indoor courts and two outdoor courts as well as a shop.

PickleRage is expected to open in mid-to-late 2025.

