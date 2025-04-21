Pickleball center to open in former Centerville Big Lots

CENTERVILLE — A shuttered Big Lots is getting a new life as a pickleball center.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
PickleRage will open in Normandy Shopping Center, according to a media release.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Vance arrives in India for a 4-day visit that includes personal engagements and talks on trade
- 7 injured after driver drops phone, hits parked truck in Dayton neighborhood
- ‘Sweet situation gone sour;’ Easter Bunny arrested in Fairborn
The over 32,000 square foot facility will include nine indoor courts and two outdoor courts as well as a shop.
PickleRage is expected to open in mid-to-late 2025.
You can find more information here.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group