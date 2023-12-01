Photos show ‘UFO’ which is actually just a fighter bomber prototype

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force posted pictures of what looks like a UFO on its Facebook, but the saucer-shaped ship is actually a 1950′s Canadian fighter bomber prototype.

It was known as the ‘Avrocar’ and was developed by Canadians in the early 1950′s. It was their version of the fighter bomber.

>> PHOTOS: More than 300 men and women disappeared in Ohio; no one knows where they are

In 1952, Canada contracted with the U.S. Government to get a second prototype made but the project was canceled in the 1960′s because the plane couldn’t fly without rolling.

The pictures shared on the Facebook post show the Air Force moving the plane in 2007 when it came to the U.S. Air Force Museum at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and has been on display ever since.

©2023 Cox Media Group