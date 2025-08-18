Phone issues at area police department; use back-up number

MIDDLETOWN — An area police department is experiencing phone issues.

The Middletown Division of Police wrote on social media that their main phone number is down.

It has not been working since Sunday morning.

The department said people should either call 513-425-7701 or dial 911 for assistance.

We will update this developing story.

