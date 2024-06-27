Phoenix Suns trade No. 22 pick, DaRon Holmes II, to Denver Nuggets in 2024 NBA Draft

DaRon Holmes II was taken as the No. 22 pick by the Phoenix Suns on the first night of the 2024 NBA Draft, then minutes later was traded to the Denver Nuggets on a night when two players from France were the top two overall picks.

Phoenix reportedly traded its pick to Denver for No. 28, No. 55 and two future 2nd-round picks.

Dayton Basketball issued the following social media post about the move:

The former University of Dayton basketball standout joins Obi Toppin and Toumani Camara as members of the association. Toppin was selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the New York Knicks. He now is a key member of the Indiana Pacers. Camara was drafted by the Portland Trailblazers in 2023.

Holmes had been invited to the draft’s green room in Brooklyn, New York, by invitation, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported last week. The invitation meant that Holmes was among the players waiting to hear their names called by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Reaction to the choice of Holmes was swift. The DNVR Nuggets podcast said the Western Conference team “got their guy”:

With the 22nd pick in the NBA Draft the Nuggets select DaRon Holmes pic.twitter.com/0B0d0KAGvj — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) June 27, 2024

Holmes in late May announced that he would stay in this year’s draft and forego his remaining eligibility with the Flyers. His announcement ended a collegiate career that saw him earn a bushel basket full of awards and honors, including being named Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year 2023-24.

Dayton’s second-ever consensus All-American was named to six All-America teams and was named Second Team All-American by the Associated Press, the NABC and The Sporting News, and a Third Team All-American by the USBWA, ESPN.com and Field of 68.

The junior from Goodyear, Arizona, was the only player named First Team All-Atlantic 10 and to the league’s All-Defensive Team.

According to daytonflyers.com, Holmes led the A-10 in scoring and rebounding, and was the only player in the conference’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding, blocked shots and FG percentage. Holmes is the Dayton career record holder in blocked shots (215) and dunks (241). He finished 11th in career scoring at UD (1,745 points) and sixth in career FG percentage (.588, 630-1071).

Holmes is the fifth Flyer to be an NBA first-round draft pick, following John Horan in 1955 to the Fort Wayne Pistons, the Paxsons – Jim the father in 1956 to the Minneapolis Lakers and Jim the son in 1979 to the Portland Trailblazers – and Toppin to the Knicks.

Holmes is the 51st Flyer draftee taken in the NBA and ABA drafts. He is also the fifth Flyer drafted by the Suns. Three UD Hall of Famers -- Dan Sadlier (1969), Damon Goodwin (1986) and Negele Knight (1990) were the first three, and Camara was selected in last year’s draft.

This is the first time UD has had players taken in consecutive drafts since Sedric Toney (Atlanta Hawks, 3rd round) in 1985, and Dave Colbert (Boston Celtics, 3rd round) and Goodwin (Suns, 7th round) in 1987.

Holmes will be the first Dayton player to play for the Nuggets.





