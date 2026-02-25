PETA honors area fire department for rescuing dog from icy pond

MIDDLETOWN — An area fire department will receive a national PETA award for rescuing a dog from an icy pond.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Middletown firefighters were called to the 4300 block of S. Dixie Highway for a dog trapped in icy water on Feb. 19.

Upon arrival, crews quickly worked to pull the dog out of the small pond.

A firefighter took care of the dog, named ‘Ru Ru,’ until her family could be located.

The Middletown Division of Fire conducted an ice rescue at Smith Park just 10 days before this call.

A spokesperson with PETA said a Compassionate Fire Department Award is on its way to the fire division in recognition of their quick action and determination.

“This dog would almost certainly have died in the freezing water if not for the bravery and swift action of the Middletown Division of Fire,” PETA Founder Ingrid Newkirk said. “PETA encourages everyone to follow these rescuers’ example by never hesitating to help an animal in danger.”

The organization added that it’s always dangerous for companion animals to be outside unattended, but cold weather poses even more risks.

PETA Compassionate Fire Department Award to Middletown Division of Fire (Courtesy of PETA)

