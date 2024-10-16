Local

Person trapped after vehicle lands on its side in Miami Township

By WHIO Staff

Person trapped after vehicles lands on its side in Miami Township Photo contributed by Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook) (Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook) /Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook))

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A person is trapped after a vehicle landed on its side in Miami Township Wednesday morning.

Officers and medics responded to State Route 741 near Miami Village Drive around 7:20 a.m. on reports of a crash.

Miami Valley Fire District posted a photo of the crash on social media.

It showed a vehicle on its side and an SUV suffered front-end damage.

They said a person was trapped and asked people to avoid the area.

We will update this story.

