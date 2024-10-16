Person trapped after vehicle lands on its side in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A person is trapped after a vehicle landed on its side in Miami Township Wednesday morning.
Officers and medics responded to State Route 741 near Miami Village Drive around 7:20 a.m. on reports of a crash.
Miami Valley Fire District posted a photo of the crash on social media.
It showed a vehicle on its side and an SUV suffered front-end damage.
They said a person was trapped and asked people to avoid the area.
We will update this story.
