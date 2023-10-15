Person struck by car in Clark County Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Clark County — Springfield Police and Fire are responding to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car, a Clark County dispatch supervisor confirms.

>>1 dead after crash involving area sheriff’s office cruiser

Crews are responding to the intersection of West Parkwood Avenue and South Wittenberg Avenue in Springfield.

They were first dispatched at 7:32 p.m.

Scanner traffic indicated that the person struck was lying in the middle of the intersection.

Traffic also said the victim was taken to a regional hospital.

Dispatch supervisors were not able to confirm the severity of the victim’s injuries.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused this crash.

©2023 Cox Media Group