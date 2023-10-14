1 dead after crash involving area sheriff’s office cruiser

UNION TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a crash involving an area sheriff’s office cruiser.

A two-vehicle crash was reported just after 1:20 a.m. on U.S. 22 in Union Twp. in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An initial investigation showed that a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was heading east on U.S. 22 when it crossed over the center line and hit a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office cruiser head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai, 25-year-old Tessa Hicks, of Clarksville, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the cruiser was identified as Sgt. Terrance Meehan, 57, of Washington Court House. Troopers said he had minor injures. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

