Leaders of multi-million dollar ‘Pill Cosby’ drug trafficking conspiracy sentenced in Ohio

CINCINNATI — Two leaders of a prolific drug trafficking organization are going to prison.

Khlari Sirotkin, 39, of Colorado, and Sean Deaver, 39, of Nevada, were both sentenced to prison in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati this week.

Sirotkin was sentenced to 16 years in prison, while Deaver was sentenced to 18 years.

Both men were leaders of five people charged in 2020 for using several Dark Web marketplace accounts and encrypted messaging apps to sell illegal drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. One account was notably named “Pill Cosby.”

They specialized in manufacturing and distributing more than one million fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills and laundered around $2.8 million from 2013 to 2020. The counterfeit pills, along with other drugs, were shipped throughout the country, including the Southern District of Ohio.

Prosecutors said they disguised the pills as “authentic, pharmaceutical opioids.”

The investigation was coordinated out of the Cincinnati Field Office of the FBI.

