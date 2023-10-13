Local attorney facing dozens of charges for alleged sex offenses involving underage girl

DAYTON — A local attorney is facing dozens of charges connected to a series of inappropriate online interactions with an underage female.

Christopher Six, 34, of Dayton, was indicted Friday on 30 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, 32 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, 10 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and two counts of importuning, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Dayton Police Department received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding Six’s Snapchat account and images of child sexual assault earlier this year.

After searching his electronics and online accounts, it was determined that Six had maintained contact with an underage female in Nevada. He had allegedly sent and requested nude images from the girl.

He also reportedly had chats with the girl and “discussed his bestiality, incest, urination, and other fantasies,” according to prosecutors.

The communication continued between the two until Snapchat shut down his account because of the child pornographic material that was on his account.

“This defendant groomed the child and continually victimized her. Sexual predators who do these types of things need to be locked up in prison where they cannot victimize any other children,” Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said.

A warrant has been issued for Six’s arrest. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 26.

