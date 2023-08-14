Person hurt after shooting in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A person is hurt following a shooting in Harrison Township early Monday morning.

>>Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Springfield

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 3:36 a.m. to the 300 block of Forest Park Drive on initial reports of a shooting, Montgomery Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Medics transported the shooting victim to Grandview Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group