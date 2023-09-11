Person flees after crashing stolen vehicle into pole in Miami Twp. overnight

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — The vehicle that crashed into a power pole in Miami Township, early Monday morning was been stolen from a local dealership, Miami Township Communications Manager Jill Drury said.

>>ORIGINAL REPORT: Officers, medics respond after vehicle crashes into power pole in Miami Twp.

The vehicle had been left at the dealership for repairs.

Just after 2 a.m., Miami Twp. police officers and medics were called to the 5900 block of Munger Road after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

Someone passing by the crash called it in, Drury said.

>>Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle fleeing traffic stop in Englewood, police say

Crews searched the area with a K-9 and drone, but no one was found, Drury said.

The power company said the pole that was affected held telephone lines, but it was heavily damaged.

©2023 Cox Media Group