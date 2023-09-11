Local

Person flees after crashing stolen vehicle into pole in Miami Twp. overnight

By WHIO Staff

Miami Twp. Police Cruiser Stock Photo Photo credit to Miami Township Facebook Page

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — The vehicle that crashed into a power pole in Miami Township, early Monday morning was been stolen from a local dealership, Miami Township Communications Manager Jill Drury said.

The vehicle had been left at the dealership for repairs.

Just after 2 a.m., Miami Twp. police officers and medics were called to the 5900 block of Munger Road after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

Someone passing by the crash called it in, Drury said.

Crews searched the area with a K-9 and drone, but no one was found, Drury said.

The power company said the pole that was affected held telephone lines, but it was heavily damaged.

