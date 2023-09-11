Officers, medics respond after vehicle crashes into power pole in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP. — Officers and medics responded after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in Miami Township, early Monday morning.

>>Head-on crash occurs in Mercer Co. after driver goes wrong-way on U.S. 33

Miami Township police officers and medics from the Miami Valley Fire District were dispatched just after 2 a.m. to the 5900 block of Munger Road after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were also requested to the scene, dispatchers told News Center 7.

We are working to learn what led to the crash, the type of vehicle involved, and if anyone was hurt.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group