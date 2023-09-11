Head-on crash occurs in Mercer Co. after driver goes wrong-way on U.S. 33

CELINA, Mercer County — Crews are responding to a wrong-way crash in Mercer County Sunday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on scene of the crash that happened as the driver was going eastbound in the westbound lane of U.S. 33.

The driver collided head-on with another vehicle after 9 p.m. near the 8000 block of U.S. 33 in Celina.

The wrong-way driver was injured in the crash, the dispatcher said. No other injuries have been confirmed.

Crews are still on scene of the crash.

As News Center 7 receives more information, we will update the story.

