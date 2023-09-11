Ceremonies to take place in Greene County to honor 9/11 victims today

GREENE COUNTY — There will be ceremonies in Greene County today to remember the lives lost and sacrifices made on September 11, 2001.

Beavercreek first responders will be holding a ceremony at the city’s 9/11 Memorial at the 1100 block of N. Fairfield Road, the city announced on social media.

It will begin at 8:40 a.m. this morning.

The ceremony will include a presentation of the colors, lowering of the flag over the memorial, a ceremonial bell ringing, and a commemorative message.

It is open to the public.

The City of Fairborn will hold the 22nd annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. this morning.

It will take place at the 500 block of W. Xenia Drive on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness, the City of Fairborn announced on social media.

The ceremony is also open to the public.

