Person airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital from Springfield for gunshot wound

SPRINGFIELD — A person with a gunshot wound showed up at a Springfield hospital Wednesday overnight.

Springfield Police went to Springfield Regional Medical Center after being alerted that a person walked in with a gunshot wound, the city’s dispatch said. The call was made at 2:32 a.m. and followed the procedure that hospitals were obligated to alert law enforcement when a shooting victim was being treated.

When questioned, the person reported that the shooting took place in the 2100 block of West Main Street.

It is unknown if anyone was arrested or taken into custody for the incident.

The severity of the injured victim was also unknown at the time of reporting. However, the person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via a medical helicopter for emergency care.

Officers were at Springfield Regional Medical Center to gather more information regarding the shooting.

The Springfield Police Department led the investigation.

