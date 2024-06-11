People express concerns over proposed annexation in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — People made their voices heard at a city council meeting Monday in Huber Heights.

The Huber Heights City Council met to discuss a petition to annex land.

About 300 acres of land sits in Bethel Township near U.S. 40 in southern Miami County, but the township wants to annex it to Huber Heights.

The plan is to build over 1,000 homes and a new school in the next 15 years.

The city supports this but neighbors are worried about the impact this will have on both schools and traffic.

