Patchy fog, morning drizzle; ‘Fall-like’ temperatures next week

MIAMI VALLEY — We will see a significant drop in temperatures next week.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is TRACKING these cooler temperatures this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Parts of the region are dealing with patchy fog and drizzle this morning, with temperatures in the 60s.

Bus stop forecast for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Ritz says skies will slowly clear, but we will see more sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front will give the region a taste of fall starting this weekend.

Futurecast for Sunday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Parts of the region could see morning lows in the 40s next week!

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Below normal temperatures Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

