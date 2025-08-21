Patchy fog, morning drizzle; ‘Fall-like’ temperatures next week

MIAMI VALLEY — We will see a significant drop in temperatures next week.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is TRACKING these cooler temperatures this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
Parts of the region are dealing with patchy fog and drizzle this morning, with temperatures in the 60s.
Ritz says skies will slowly clear, but we will see more sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
A cold front will give the region a taste of fall starting this weekend.
Parts of the region could see morning lows in the 40s next week!
Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.
