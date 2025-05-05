Patchy dense morning fog; chance of strong storms, possible hail this afternoon

MIAMI VALLEY — The region could see more chances of showers and storms this week.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this pattern. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Parts of the region will see patchy dense fog this morning, as visibility will also be near zero.

Ritz says showers will return late this morning.

Futurecast for Monday at 2 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A rumble of thunder is possible this afternoon. A few strong storms could produce some small hail.

We will see highs reach the low 60s.

Rain chances will linger this week but we could see warmer temperatures later this week.

Warmer temperatures for next 7 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

