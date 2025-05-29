Patchy dense fog across parts of region this morning; more rain chances this week

The Miami Valley is expected to see more chances for rain to end the week.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Randolph County in Indiana until 9 a.m.

Dense Fog Advisory Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn is TRACKING this weather pattern. He has the latest TIMING on when we will see warmer temperatures this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

We will see some light sprinkles and areas of patchy fog this morning with temperatures in the 50s.

Dunn says rain chances are low today, but temperatures will be cooler than normal with highs in the low to mid 70s.

There will be more rain chances on Friday, mainly south of Interstate 70. Some rain may be heavy at times, according to Dunn.

We will see a warming trend next week.

Storm Center 7 will update this story.

Storm Center 7 Day forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

