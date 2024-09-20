Parts of Miami Valley added to state’s burn ban as drought conditions continue

MIAMI VALLEY — Several Miami Valley counties have been added to Ohio’s ban on opening burning as drought conditions continue across the state.

On Friday, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, and Warren counties were all added to the state’s burn ban. Union County was also added to the list.

The new counties join the previously announced counties, bringing the state’s total to 37 counties under the open burn ban.

The counties that are part of the ban have been identified by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) or United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) as being in the “Extreme Drought” or “Exceptional Drought” categories as identified by the United States Drought Monitoring System.

“I encourage all Ohioans to make sure they closely follow restrictions in this burn ban,” said Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “As we continue to experience these drought conditions, the ban is necessary to protect our communities and our beautiful state. I understand and appreciate the many inconveniences the ban is creating.”

The following activities are prohibited under the burn ban:

Any open burning of trash, debris, waste, combustibles, leaf piles or similar vegetation

Campfires and bonfires

Throwing down or discarding lit or smoldering material, such as matches or cigarettes

Using or discharging any type of fireworks

Live-fire training events

Flame effect(s) based displays or exhibitions, including sky lanterns and cold spark machines

Using spark- or heat-producing devices for recreational purposes

Acceptable open flame-related activities include indoor cooking, outdoor cooking with electric stoves/cooking elements or propane/liquid fueled cooking as permitted in this Order, and use of non-flame-based heating or electrical devices.

