Partnership allows employees at local district to get on-demand healthcare without co-pay

MIAMISBURG — Teachers are saying a new partnership with Kettering Health is a game changer.

When Miamisburg City School employees and their families walk through the doors of Springboro Health Center they don’t have to think about getting out their wallet for a co-pay.

“It’s gonna help tremendously,” Kim Kresge, elementary librarian said.

On top of taking care of all the kids who come through the library, Kresge has three kids of her own.

The district’s new partnership with Kettering Health lets employees and their dependents get on-demand care at the health center without a co-pay.

“So we were just really excited that it was just something that we essentially don’t have to pay for,” Kresge said.

So far more than 200 school employees have taken advantage of it.

On-demand services include things such as care for minor illnesses and injuries, testing, flu shots, and sports physicals.

Superintendent Dr. Laura Blessing said the partnership launched in February.

“Just the ease of access is huge,” Blessing said.

Bus driver Beth Stubblefield has been taking care of her husband for the last two years after he was diagnosed with tongue cancer.

She said the new partnership is “phenomenal.”

Considering the health center is open before, after, during school, and on the weekends, the partnership helps ease the worry of taking off work to get to the doctor.

“Within 45 minutes he was seen and out the door,” Stubblefield said. “I was very, very thankful that they had started the program.”

Thankful, but not surprised.

“We’re kind of like a big family,” she said.

Blessing said the partnership is really important because if their teachers are not healthy and can’t show up to school, the kids don’t learn

