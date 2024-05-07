At least 1 hurt after ‘serious crash’ in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — At least one person was hurt in a car crash in Union Tuesday afternoon, an Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post dispatcher said.

Before 2 p.m., Union police and fire were dispatched to State Route 48, N Main Street, and Concord Farm Road on reports of a crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post troopers were dispatched to investigate the crash.

The OSHP dispatcher told News Center 7 that at least one person was taken to the hospital.

Additional information on the possible injuries was not immediately available.

SR-48 is closed between County Line Road and Phillipsburg Union due to “a serious crash,” according to a Union Police Department social media post.

