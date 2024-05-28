Partly cloudy, chance of showers today, Breezy, cooler this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Few rain chances Tuesday-Wednesday
- Breezy conditions
- Cooler, drier mid to late week
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for a few showers, especially late day and overnight, but many will stay dry, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Highs in the lower to middle 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers sticking around. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Cool night with lows in the 40s.
THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable weather with highs around 70. Another cool night with lows in the 40s.
FRIDAY: Sunny. A great day with highs in the mid-70s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Warmer as highs climb back to the lower 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible. Highs near 80.
MONDAY: A chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.
