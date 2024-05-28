Partly cloudy, chance of showers today, Breezy, cooler this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few rain chances Tuesday-Wednesday

Breezy conditions

Cooler, drier mid to late week

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for a few showers, especially late day and overnight, but many will stay dry, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

FUturecast for 6 a.m. Tuesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Today's forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Futurecast for Tuesday at 5 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers sticking around. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Cool night with lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable weather with highs around 70. Another cool night with lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunny. A great day with highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Warmer as highs climb back to the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible. Highs near 80.

MONDAY: A chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

©2024 Cox Media Group