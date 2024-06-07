Partly cloudy, breezy today; Less humid, spotty showers this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Breezy today, seasonable
- Few showers Saturday / Saturday night
- Summer heat returns later next week
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, relatively cool for Friday, with highs in the middle to upper 70s, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
Typical high this time of year is 80 degrees.
A few showers may pass by just north of the Miami Valley, but we should stay dry.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Can’t rule out a few showers continuing into Saturday night. The chance of rain is only 20-30% for any one given spot. Most of your plans will be just fine.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy for Sunday. Another comfortable day with highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, pleasant, and mild with highs in the mid-70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and still comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the lower 80s. A couple showers are possible.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Heat continues to build with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s.
