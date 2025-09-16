Participants wanted for Dayton Holiday Festival Parade

DAYTON — The Downtown Dayton Partnership is inviting local organizations, performers, and community partners to join the 53rd annual Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination Parade, scheduled to take place on Friday, November 28, following the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Applications to participate in the parade are available online and must be submitted by September 29, 2025.

Participants will be notified of their selection by October 6, 2025. The parade will feature a route through Downtown Dayton, illuminated by over 100,000 lights.

The Dayton Holiday Festival was initiated by Mrs. Virginia Kettering in 1972 to ensure that all children could enjoy the holiday season, regardless of their economic means. This mission continues today, with the festival offering free attractions for the community.

The festival is supported by the Virginia W. Kettering Dayton Holiday Festival Fund, the City of Dayton, and Montgomery County. Activities are planned from the kickoff on November 28 through the end of December.

Additional information about the Dayton Holiday Festival will be available at daytonholidayfestival.org as the event date approaches.

The Dayton Holiday Festival remains a cherished tradition, uniting the community in a season of joy and celebration. With its rich history and commitment to inclusivity, the festival remains a highlight of the holiday season in Dayton.

