Partial road closure of N Ludlow Street begins Monday

DAYTON — Starting on Monday, Sept. 11, North Ludlow Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic between West Second Street and West Third Street from seven a.m. to 7 p.m.

Water Utility Fields Operations (WUFO) will be making necessary repairs to water infrastructure in the area.

>> Troopers rescue piglet that fell from vehicle on Ross County highway

Parking meters along the closed section of N Ludlow Street will be out of service during the construction. Pedestrian traffic may be affected but not closed or redirected.

Construction is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept. 15.

©2023 Cox Media Group