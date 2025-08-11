‘Part of the solution;’ Local students learn what to do during emergencies, receive survival kits

DAYTON — A handful of local students just finished training that teaches them how to save a life in an emergency.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, some students with the Victory Project attended the training, which is designed to equip at-risk teens with skills to handle emergencies.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School sophomore Douglas Franklin was one of the teens who completed training.

At the start of the program, he said his best friend was shot and killed right in front of him when he was 12 years old.

“I just kind of blacked out,” Franklin said.

He added that he feels confident that he can put this training to use.

That’s one of the reasons Mark Pohl, the CEO and Founder of the Pohl Group, said they wanted to host this survival class for students.

The class on Monday was their first time training people younger than 18.

“The kids were just very open and interested, and again, they volunteered so they’re already kind of engaged,” Monnie Bush, Founder and CEO of the Victory Project, said.

Bush thinks the kids are taking a lot from the class.

The day started with a lecture, where they learned what tactical medical training is.

Then the students learned what was in the Tacmed survival kit and how to use it.

After that, they started the real-life scenario portion of the training.

Students were expected to work together to find the victim, look out for any potential threat, and use the tools in their survival kit to try to save the victim.

“Exposing our young men to and young ladies in the community to some tools that could be available to them and makes them, you know part of the solution,” Bush said.

“I mean, you can’t change the world around you, so you just gotta live on,” Franklin said.

Each student and employee at the Victory Project who took part in the training left with a Tacmed survival kit.

The students told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson that they feel prepared to use their training.

