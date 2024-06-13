Part of busy street closed today due to road work in Kettering

KETTERING — Part of a busy street will be closed today in Kettering due to road work.

>>Air Quality Alert issued for parts of the Miami Valley today

The intersection of Mossoak Drive and Shroyer Road will be closed due to water service repair, according to the City of Kettering.

It is expected to start today at 7 a.m.

A detour will be in place to redirect traffic.

The city posted a map on social media.

It shows that Shroyer Road will be closed between Far Hills Avenue and E. Stroop Road.

The intersection is expected to reopen within 24 hours.

©2024 Cox Media Group