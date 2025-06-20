UPDATE: Busy road near I-675 back open after crash

FAIRBORN — UPDATE @7:20 a.m.

A crash forced officers and medics to close a busy road near Interstate 675 in Greene County on Friday.

Fairborn police and medics responded to State Route 235 near I-675 around 6:30 a.m. on reports of a crash.

ODOT cameras show all lanes on SR-235 near I-675 are back open after they were closed for less than an hour.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a car. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crash on SR-235 near I-675 Photo from: ODOT (Credit: ODOT)

