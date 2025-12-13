Part of busy intersection closed due to house fire in Kettering

KETTERING — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Kettering late Saturday afternoon.

Kettering firefighters were dispatched around 5:00 p.m. to the 2100 block of Stroop Road on reports of a structure fire.

The fire department wrote in a social media post that part of Stroop Road is closed.

They are asking people to avoid E. Stroop Road between Woodman Drive and Eileen Road, according to the social media post.

The department also posted a photo that shows a fire truck spraying water at a structure.

News Center 7 has contacted the Kettering Fire Department to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the fire.

We will continue to update this story.

