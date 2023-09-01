Parents frustrated after football coach suspended for showing students ‘Super Size Me’ documentary

MIAMISBURG — Parents say they’re frustrated with a Miamisburg varsity football coach’s suspension.

Some parents told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott during News Center 7 at 5:00 they’re angry the teacher is being punished, and they said it’s because of a movie he played in his classroom that had to do with fast food.

It’s a documentary that’s been around for nearly two decades and is free to watch online.

“The head football coach, Lance Schneider showed the movie Super Size Me,” said Drew Garrison, who has a nephew on Schneiders’ football team.

The documentary Super Size Me that shows the effects of eating unhealthy foods is rated PG-13.

The district says the health teacher showed the film to a seventh-grade class without administrative/parent approval.

News Center 7 reached out to the superintendent of Miamisburg City Schools Thursday night and on Friday asking if Schneider did not follow any policies as well as many other questions. We have not yet received a response.

“It seems to be one person kind of causing a stir, and I mean, the guy can’t coach football because of it,” Garrison said. “The school board just doesn’t have their employees back.”

Garrison watched Super Size Me when he was in school and doesn’t understand the problem.

“There are far worse issues going on at Miamisburg Middle School than the movie Super Size Me that might show a shirtless guy and say a couple bad words that I know that they hear on the bus and in the hallways before class,” he said.

In protest of Schneider’s leave, Garrison has made the shirt he is wearing that says “free Lance.”

“I’ll be at the game tonight and I wanted to kind of show my support for Lance and really stand up against how this has gone,” he said.

Garrison is making another one of those shirts for the game later.





