Miamisburg varsity football coach shows PG-13 film to 7th-graders, is placed on leave

MIAMISBURG — Miamisburg varsity football coach Lance Schneider has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal review of his decision to show a PG-13 film in a seventh-grade class without administrative/parental approval, Dr. Laura Blessing, Miamisburg City School District superintendent, said Thursday.

>> Attack at Cincinnati area high school football game prompts call for more police

In a text sent to parents and guardians, Blessing said, “the decision to place him on leave is a standard procedure while we conduct an internal review.”

Tim Lewis has been named interim coach while Schneider is on leave.

“As a district, we strive to reinforce the high professional and ethical behavioral expectations we have for our staff,” Blessing said in the text. “Please be assured that we are taking appropriate steps to address the situation.”

>> Miamisburg football coach Schneider resigned as Northmont’s head coach in 2015 after investigation

Miamisburg takes on Ponitz on Friday night.

Lance Schneider was Northmont High School varsity football coach in 2015 when he resigned following a three-month investigation into his coaching methods. He had been coach there 16 years before he ran into trouble because of player evaluation notes he wrote.

Fenwick pulls AD offer to embattled ex-Northmont coach Lance Schneider, former Northmont football coach.

“Douche bags,” “slapdicks” and “China dolls” are just some of the words he used to describe some of his players included in an email dated March 6, 2015, that was sent to other Northmont coaches.

The March email was part of the documents that were the focus of the school district’s internal investigation of Schneider that were released to WHIO-TV through a public records request. The three-month investigation resulted in Schneider announcing his departure as head football coach and as a physical education teacher.

“I used exaggerated and colorful language to make a point,” he wrote in a statement after the email came to light. “I was wrong and apologize to the Northmont Community for not upholding the high values of the Northmont School District. I wish I had never sent the email and have paid a heavy price for my momentary lack of judgment. I have lost the job I love and have caused hardship for my family.”

In September 2016, Schneider told reporters that parental “backlash” led Fenwick High School to rescind its athletic director’s position to him. He said Fenwick Principal Andrew Barczak offered him the AD position, he accepted it and was to begin Aug. 29 at $60,000 a year.

News Center 7 and whio.com have reached out to Schneider, Blessing, high school Athletic Director Jason Osborne and Jason Shade, Miamisburg Middle School Athletics Administration, for comment.

We will continue to update this developing report as we learn more.





©2023 Cox Media Group