Cincinnati area high school to have more officers at football games after teens attack 11-year-old

BATAVIA — A Cincinnati area school district will have more police at high school football games.

>>North Carolina man arrested after road rage allegedly leads to deadly shooting in Sidney

The West Clermont School District is making this move after a video shared on social media showed two teen girls attacking an 11-year-old girl during a football game at West Clermont High School, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Cell phone video captured the two teen girls repeatedly hitting the 11-year-old in the head.

She showed the video to her mom.

“It was a very brutal and scary thing for her and me,” Robin Kramer told WCPO. “I went to the bathroom, and had a breakdown. It took me until Sunday to watch the whole thing.

The school district said it has disciplined the two older students, one of the girls has been suspended 10 days.

©2023 Cox Media Group