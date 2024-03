OXFORD — The Butler County OVI task force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint tonight.

The checkpoint will start at 7 p.m. and end no later than 11 p.m.

The checkpoint will be located in the City of Oxford in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street.

“The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are our continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities,” the task force said.

