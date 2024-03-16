Firefighters battle house fire in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TWP — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Harrison Township.

Harrison Township Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Palisades Dr on reports of a house fire around 12:33 a.m.

The occupants of the home were evacuated, and no injuries have been reported. Dayton Fire Department is responding as mutual aid.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.

