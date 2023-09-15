OVI checkpoint to be held tonight in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — An OVI checkpoint will take place tonight in Butler County.

>>Theft of RTA vehicle in Dayton has sheriff, once again, advising everyone to lock vehicles

The Butler County OVI Task Force will be holding it in West Chester, a spokesperson said.

The location is on State Route 747 (Princeton-Glendale Road) at Premier Way and the southbound lane will be checked.

It starts at 7:15 p.m. and ends no later than 11 p.m. tonight.

The checkpoints along with saturation patrols are our continuing effort to reduce OVI related injury and deadly crashes.

©2023 Cox Media Group