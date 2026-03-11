UPDATE: Over 10,000 without power as severe storms move through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of AES Ohio customers are without power as severe storms move through the Miami Valley.

As of 11:02 a.m., 10,141 customers were without power.

Here are the outages AES Ohio is reporting:

Auglaize County - 108

Champaign County - 24

Darke County - 2,462

Greene County - 1,912

Logan County - 4,284

Mercer County - 151

Miami County - 622

Montgomery County - 343

Preble County - 107

Shelby County - 128

We’re working to reach out to AES Ohio to determine how long power will be out in impacted areas.

