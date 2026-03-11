Local

UPDATE: Over 10,000 without power as severe storms move through Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff
Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of AES Ohio customers are without power as severe storms move through the Miami Valley.

As of 11:02 a.m., 10,141 customers were without power.

Here are the outages AES Ohio is reporting:

  • Auglaize County - 108
  • Champaign County - 24
  • Darke County - 2,462
  • Greene County - 1,912
  • Logan County - 4,284
  • Mercer County - 151
  • Miami County - 622
  • Montgomery County - 343
  • Preble County - 107
  • Shelby County - 128

We’re working to reach out to AES Ohio to determine how long power will be out in impacted areas.

