UPDATE: Over 10,000 without power as severe storms move through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of AES Ohio customers are without power as severe storms move through the Miami Valley.
As of 11:02 a.m., 10,141 customers were without power.
Here are the outages AES Ohio is reporting:
- Auglaize County - 108
- Champaign County - 24
- Darke County - 2,462
- Greene County - 1,912
- Logan County - 4,284
- Mercer County - 151
- Miami County - 622
- Montgomery County - 343
- Preble County - 107
- Shelby County - 128
We’re working to reach out to AES Ohio to determine how long power will be out in impacted areas.
