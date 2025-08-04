Over $630,000 in missing money found during Ohio State Fair; How to search for funds you’re owed

COLUMBUS — More than $633,000 in unclaimed funds were discovered at the 2025 Ohio State Fair, as 1,200 Ohioans initiated claims for their missing money.

The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Unclaimed Funds set up a kiosk at the fair to allow visitors to search for forgotten money at the ‘Exploration Commerce’ booth. During the 12-days at the Ohio State Fair, claims totaling $633,873.18 were initiated.

One person found they were owed over $60,000 in unclaimed funds, according to a department spokesperson.

“The Ohio State Fair is more than just an event for us – it’s a real opportunity to help people,” said Akil Hardy, Superintendent of the Division of Unclaimed Funds.

“Whether it’s a few dollars to thousands, reuniting people with their money is incredibly rewarding. It’s a chance to connect with Ohioans and show them that the process can be simpler and less stressful than they perhaps might think,” Hardy said.

The average claim amount for fair attendees who checked for missing money was $527.35.

Unclaimed funds typically come from dormant accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten utility deposits, and other sources that are reported to the Division after years of inactivity.

For the first time, the Ohio Department of Commerce used a new system at the fair designed to simplify and expedite the process of searching for and recovering funds. This system allows Ohioans to search for unclaimed funds, upload necessary documents, and track their claim status online.

Over $1.6 million has been returned to Ohioans over the past four years at the Ohio State Fair, according to the spokesperson.

Ohioans can check for unclaimed funds even without going to the fair.

Claiming funds is a three-step process:

Search for unclaimed funds and generate a claim form by accessing the new system at com.ohio.gov/UnclaimedFunds. Review and gather the required documentation. Submit the claim form and any documents by mail or upload them directly through the system.

