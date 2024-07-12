Over $400,000 in federal funding awarded to Miami Valley fire departments

MIAMI VALLEY — Over $400,000 in federal funding has been awarded to Miami Valley fire departments.

These were allocated funds under the Department of Homeland Security’s Fiscal Year 2023 Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) Program, according to Dayton Congressman Mike Turner’s office.

The funding will go to Beavercreek Township, the City of Dayton, and Trotwood fire departments.

“The Miami Valley’s firefighters and EMTs put the safety of our community members above their own, and they deserve every resource made available by the federal government,” said Congressman Mike Turner. “Supporting our first responders has been a top priority of mine since my time as Mayor of Dayton, and I will continue to advocate in Washington for our community’s finest.”

Beavercreek Township will receive over $330,000 in federal funds while the City of Dayton will get at least $58,000.

Trotwood was awarded more than $42,000 in federal funds.

More than $11 million in federal funding has been awarded since 2015 to area fire departments from the AFG.

